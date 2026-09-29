Global Insurer Research Centers Call for Repairability by Design as Thatcham Data Shows Automakers Responding

Motor insurance research institutes from 15 countries called on vehicle manufacturers to build repairability into new models from the earliest stages of development and to fit low-speed automatic emergency braking (AEB) as standard, following the annual conference of the Research Council for Automobile Repairs (RCAR) in Mexico City. Thatcham Research, the U.K. member of RCAR, announced the call Sept. 29 with new data indicating manufacturers are responding.

Low-speed collisions in parking lots, at intersections and on roundabouts account for a large share of insurer claim payouts, and vehicle design largely determines how many labor hours and replacement parts those repairs