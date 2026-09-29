Changing and Saving Lives Foundation Names Wolf Chairman, Thring Treasurer

Tom Wolf and Sabrina Thring will lead the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of the National Auto Body Council (NABC), as chairman and treasurer following the retirements of Don Porter and John Winchell from those posts, the NABC announced Sept. 28.

Both take on the foundation roles in addition to the same offices they hold with the NABC. Wolf, the NABC’s chairman, succeeds Porter, who had chaired the foundation since the NABC formed it in late 2023. Thring, the NABC’s treasurer, succeeds Winchell, who was elected treasurer at the foundation’s Dec. 12, 2025, annual meeting