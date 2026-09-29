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Bosch Launches Remote Diagnostics Service for ADS X Scan Tool Users

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Bosch Diagnostics launched Bosch Remote Diagnostics Service (RDS), which connects technicians using the company’s ADS 625X and ADS 10X Plus scan tools with Bosch diagnostic experts who remotely perform OEM pre- and post-repair scans, diagnostics, coding and ADAS calibration procedures using licensed OEM software, the company said Sept. 29.

Bosch logoThe service gives collision repair facilities that already own the Bosch tools a route to manufacturer-level scanning and calibration without buying and maintaining separate OEM scan tools and software subscriptions, and each completed session produces a PDF service report shops can use to support repair and insurance documentation. Bosch is also

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