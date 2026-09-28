State Farm Plans to Add 3,000 Claims Employees in 2027

Company says new vehicles and technology, changing repair methods, and increasing severe weather events change the skills and capabilities required of claims professionals.

State Farm plans to expand its claims workforce by approximately 10%, or about 3,000 employees, during 2027, the insurer announced Sept. 25, adding capacity to an operation that handles nearly 11 million claims a year.

The company attributed the expansion to its continued growth and to a claims environment in which new vehicles and technology, changing repair methods and increasingly significant severe weather are changing the skills and capabilities claims professionals need.

State Farm currently has approximately