Shipper Alliance Taps Tesla for 2,500-Truck Electric Class 8 Order

A coalition of large cargo-owning shippers has enabled an order for 2,500 battery-electric Class 8 trucks, with Tesla selected as the primary manufacturer, in what organizers said is the largest electric truck order to date in the United States. Catalyst Mobility, the clean transportation nonprofit formerly known as CALSTART, and the Smart Freight Centre announced the deal Sept. 22 and said the single order nearly doubles the U.S. electric Class 8 fleet.

The first round of trucks will be concentrated in 10 freight hubs stretching from Southern California to Northern New Jersey.

The order was organized through the Zero-Emission Truck