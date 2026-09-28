NHTSA Finalizes Fuel Economy Rollback, Ends Credit Trading and Reclassifies Crossovers

Agency says changes should reduce crashes and vehicle maintenance costs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Sept. 28 released its final rule resetting Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards for passenger cars and light trucks for model years 2022 through 2031, setting requirements the agency projects will reach a fleetwide average of roughly 34.9 mpg by model year 2031.

The rule, titled the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule III, excludes electric vehicles and the electric operation of plug-in hybrids from the standard-setting analysis for the first time. Passenger car standards will tighten 0.90% per year and light