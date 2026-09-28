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AASP/NJ Seminar Urges Collision Repairers to Make OEM Safety Inspections Routine

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The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) held its vehicle safety inspection course Sept. 24 at Dashlight Solutions in Wall Township, N.J., where presenters urged collision repair facilities to make OEM-required safety inspections as routine as pre- and post-repair scanning has become.

Led by Mike Whitney and Rob Kirk of Dashlight Solutions and Anthony McNee of Ultimate Collision in Edison, N.J., and sponsored by Carmic.ai, “Vehicle Safety Inspections: A Shop Perspective” covered inspection procedures and documentation requirements. Attendees received a certificate that counts toward the training requirement for 2026 New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission auto body license

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