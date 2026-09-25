Solera Explores Cooperation With China’s CATARC to Support NEV Makers’ Overseas Expansion

Solera said Sept. 23 that it aims to become a global partner to China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturers as they expand into international markets, following a meeting between its leadership and the China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC), the country’s national-level automotive technical research and certification authority.

The meeting, held in the presence of Wang Junming, vice chairman of the China Intelligent Transportation Systems Association (CITS), explored cooperation between CATARC and Solera in support of China’s automotive strategy, according to Solera. The company did not announce a formal agreement.

Solera is positioning its claims data, repair information, parts