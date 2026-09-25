September New-Vehicle Sales Projected Up 2.6% as Monthly Payments Set September Record

Hybrid share climbs to 17.0% while EV share falls to 7.9%. GlobalData cuts its 2026 global outlook to 88.3 million units.

Total U.S. new-vehicle sales for September 2026 are projected to reach 1,330,100 units, a 2.6% increase from September 2025 after adjusting for selling days, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and GlobalData released Sept. 24. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total sales is expected to be 16.1 million units, down 0.2 million from a year ago, and retail buyers are on track to spend $48.7 billion on new vehicles, up $3.0 billion, or 6.6%, from