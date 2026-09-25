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NICB, Honk Partner to Combat Predatory Towing and Vehicle Services Fraud

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The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has formed a strategic partnership with Honk Technologies, a towing and roadside assistance platform, to pool data and intelligence targeting fraud and abusive practices in vehicle towing, impound, storage and salvage, NICB announced Sept. 24.

NICB logoUnder the agreement, the two organizations will establish channels for sharing information and emerging fraud intelligence across NICB’s consortium of fraud-fighting partners as new issues and questionable activity surface in the towing and vehicle services market. NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurers and self-insured organizations.

Concerns about towing and storage fraud have seen increased

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