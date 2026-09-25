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Fix Auto UK Adds Birmingham Repairer Peggs Accident Repair Centre to Network

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Fix Auto UK has added Peggs Accident Repair Centre, a three-site Birmingham, England repairer to its network, where the business will operate as Fix Auto Birmingham Central.

Peggs, that repairs about 220 vehicles a month, is owned by Richard and Jenny Pegg and managed by Carl Williams. Fix Auto Birmingham Central will operate from a dedicated 7,500-square-foot workshop adjoining Richard Pegg’s larger premises, which also house the business’s centralized administration and parts departments.

“Joining Fix Auto UK is about strategic diversification and future-proofing our business,” said Richard Pegg.

A spray painter by trade, Pegg founded the business in 2011 with

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