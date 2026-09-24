State Farm Paid $1.9 Billion in Animal Collision Claims as National Odds Improve

Odds of striking animals declined compared to previous 12 month period.

State Farm paid $1.9 billion in animal-vehicle collision claim costs in the 12 months ended June 30, according to state-by-state data the insurer released Sept. 15, while the national odds of a driver striking an animal improved to 1 in 145 from 1 in 139 a year earlier.

The insurer estimated there were more than 1.6 million animal-vehicle collision claims industry-wide from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026, down from the 1.7 million it estimated for the prior 12 months. CollisionWeek reported Sept. 17 on the company’s