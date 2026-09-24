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Solera Enhances Qapter Estimating Integration with QuickBooks Online

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Solera announced Sept. 17 an enhanced integration between its Qapter estimating platform and Intuit QuickBooks Online that moves estimate data through invoicing and into accounting without re-entry between systems.

Invoices generated from a Qapter estimate retain the estimate’s full line-item detail, including parts, labor, taxes and customer information, so the accounting record matches what was written on the estimate. Solera said re-keying information between estimating and accounting systems often produces missing line items, inaccurate invoices and billing delays.

“The industry needs a faster, more reliable path from estimate approval to payment,” said Jeremy Smolen, director of product management for North

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