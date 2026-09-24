Solera Enhances Qapter Estimating Integration with QuickBooks Online

Solera announced Sept. 17 an enhanced integration between its Qapter estimating platform and Intuit QuickBooks Online that moves estimate data through invoicing and into accounting without re-entry between systems.

Invoices generated from a Qapter estimate retain the estimate’s full line-item detail, including parts, labor, taxes and customer information, so the accounting record matches what was written on the estimate. Solera said re-keying information between estimating and accounting systems often produces missing line items, inaccurate invoices and billing delays.

“The industry needs a faster, more reliable path from estimate approval to payment,” said Jeremy Smolen, director of product management for North