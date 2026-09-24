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Refinish Distributors Alliance Holds Fall Conference in Cleveland

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The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) held its Fall Member Impact Performance Conference Sept. 15-17 at The Westin Cleveland Downtown in Cleveland, Ohio, drawing all of its member distributors along with supporting vendor partners for one-on-one Rodeo meetings, a members-only business session and a review of the alliance’s RDA DataNet management system.

RDA’s independent paint, body and equipment distributors supply refinish products to more than 6,700 collision repair facilities nationwide, and the alliance’s semiannual conferences are where those distributors meet face-to-face with the manufacturers and vendors whose products they carry.

RDA’s annual Rodeo pairs members with vendor partners in scheduled one-on-one

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