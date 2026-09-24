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NABC and IIHS Train Nearly 140 First Responders on Late-Model Vehicle Extrication

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Nearly 140 first responders from 30 rescue units across the Southeast trained Sept. 17 at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) facility in Ruckersville, Va., learning to free crash victims from late-model vehicles through the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program.

Allstate, Farmers, GEICO and Liberty Mutual donated the vehicles used in the hands-on session, and Hurst Jaws of Life/MES supplied the rescue tools instructors used in the demonstrations. The turnout exceeded both earlier F.R.E.E. sessions on the IIHS campus, where more than 75 first responders trained in May and nearly 100 trained in

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