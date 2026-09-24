CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / INDASA USA Named Exclusive Channel Partner for Presta Finishing Products

INDASA USA Named Exclusive Channel Partner for Presta Finishing Products

By Leave a Comment

INDASA USA, the Fairfield, N.J-based North American arm of abrasives manufacturer INDASA, has been named the exclusive channel partner for Presta Products, adding the brand’s professional compounds, polishes and finishing products to a portfolio built on surface preparation.

The agreement takes effect Oct. 17 and covers the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. INDASA USA will provide sales and technical support, product demonstrations, training and marketing support for the Presta line through its distribution network. Presta is a division of Malco Products Inc. of Barberton, Ohio.

“Presta is a natural addition to the INDASA portfolio,” said William Nagel, executive vice

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey