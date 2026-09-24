INDASA USA Named Exclusive Channel Partner for Presta Finishing Products

INDASA USA, the Fairfield, N.J-based North American arm of abrasives manufacturer INDASA, has been named the exclusive channel partner for Presta Products, adding the brand’s professional compounds, polishes and finishing products to a portfolio built on surface preparation.

The agreement takes effect Oct. 17 and covers the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. INDASA USA will provide sales and technical support, product demonstrations, training and marketing support for the Presta line through its distribution network. Presta is a division of Malco Products Inc. of Barberton, Ohio.

“Presta is a natural addition to the INDASA portfolio,” said William Nagel, executive vice