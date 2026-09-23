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TD Cowen Calls Chinese Car Fears Overdone as Lawmakers Urge Trump to Keep U.S. Market Closed

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Analysts at TD Cowen told clients Sept. 22 that major changes to U.S. auto import policy are very unlikely to come out of President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose visit to Washington begins Sept. 23, and that the recent selloff in auto stocks on fears of Chinese automakers entering the U.S. market has gone too far.

The note arrived a day after 27 House Democrats, led by Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), urged Trump in a Sept. 21 letter not to open the U.S. market to Chinese vehicles through imports or plants in Mexico, Canada or the

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