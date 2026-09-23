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LKQ Europe Begins Rollout of Expanded LKQ Academy Training Platform

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LKQ Europe has started rolling out a new online platform for LKQ Academy, its training program for automotive aftermarket professionals, beginning in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company expects the rollout to be complete across its European markets by 2027.

The platform pairs around-the-clock online learning with bookable face-to-face courses, aimed at a problem independent repairers face as vehicles add advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and electrified powertrains: keeping technicians current without pulling them out of production.

LKQ Academy covers technical, workshop and business skills. It has more than 7,000 registered users and offers more than 2,000 courses in

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