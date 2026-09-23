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Dealership Body Shop Sales Edge Up to $3.94 Billion in First Half as Share of Dealers Operating On-Site Shops Declines

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The share of franchised dealers operating body shops posted its largest midyear decline in at least eight years, while sales per repair order jumped nearly 10%.

Body shop sales at U.S. franchised new-vehicle dealerships totaled $3.94 billion in the first half of 2026, up 0.8% from $3.91 billion in the first half of 2025 but 1.7% below the $4.01 billion reported for the first half of 2024, according to the latest research from the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA). The percentage of dealerships operating on-site body shops fell to 31.9% from 33.4% a year earlier, a decline of 1.5

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