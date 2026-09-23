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Automotive Color & Supply Consolidates Fort Wayne Operations in New Facility

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Automotive Color & Supply (ACS), the distributor of automotive and industrial coatings, has consolidated its Fort Wayne, Ind. operations into a new combined warehouse, office and retail facility at 5428 Keystone Drive. The company will host an informal celebration at the site for customers, employees, vendors and community members Sept. 24.

The new site houses a large paint mixing and color-match operation and dedicated training space, along with equipment and systems new to the company. ACS, which serves collision repair, heavy-duty truck, RV, marine, aviation and OEM customers, expects the facility and related investments to improve order accuracy, shorten fulfillment

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