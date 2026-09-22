SkillsUSA, CareerSafe to Provide Free OSHA 10-Hour Safety Training to 5,000 Students

SkillsUSA will provide OSHA 10-hour safety training at no cost to 5,000 of its student members through a new partnership with CareerSafe, an online provider of OSHA-authorized safety education, the organization announced Sept. 18.

The training covers both the General Industry and Construction versions of the OSHA 10-hour course, and students who complete it receive a plastic lifetime OSHA 10-hour card. The courses are offered as a benefit to paid SkillsUSA members, with no cost to eligible students or their schools. CareerSafe’s courses are typically priced at $35 for K-12 institutions, $49 for postsecondary and nonprofit institutions and $59 at