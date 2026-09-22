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Michigan Auto Body Association Launches, Affiliates with SCRS

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New statewide group aims to represent collision repair facilities in Lansing, with anti-steering protections and OEM repair procedure reimbursement among its early priorities.

A group of Michigan collision repairers has formed the Michigan Auto Body Association, a statewide trade association created to represent collision repair facilities at the state Capitol in Lansing. The association announced its founding Sept. 21 and has joined the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) as an Affiliate Association.

The association’s founders said Michigan repairers have lacked organized representation on legislation since the state’s last collision repair association ceased operating. Its agenda puts insurer claims practices,

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