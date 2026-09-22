John Bean Introduces Customer-Facing Video Explaining ADAS Calibration

John Bean, the Snap-on equipment brand, has introduced a short video repair shops can use to explain to vehicle owners why advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) must be calibrated after service. The 34-second video, titled “Why ADAS Calibration Matters More Than You Think,” is embedded below.

Calibration remains one of the line items repairers most often have to justify to motorists who see no warning light and notice no change in how the vehicle drives.

John Bean positions the new video as a companion to its Tru-Point ADAS calibration system, which generates documentation shops can share with customers.

“ADAS shapes