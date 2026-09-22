CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Caliber Renews Enterprise Licensing Agreement with Mitchell, Adds MSO Suite

Caliber Renews Enterprise Licensing Agreement with Mitchell, Adds MSO Suite

By Leave a Comment

Caliber Collision has renewed its multi-year enterprise licensing agreement with Mitchell, extending access to Mitchell Cloud Estimating across its more than 1,850 locations and adding Mitchell MSO Suite and other workflow software, the companies announced Sept. 22.

“Caliber’s commitment to delivering safe, efficient and accurate repairs requires continuous investment in scalable technology,” said Todd Dillender, chief operating officer at Caliber Collision. “Mitchell’s platform gives us the visibility and operational tools we need to maintain consistent service quality throughout the Caliber network while supporting our growth.”

Under the renewed contract, all Caliber locations can use Mitchell Cloud Estimating with Integrated Repair

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey