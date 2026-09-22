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Arity Survey Finds 85% of Drivers Rate Themselves Safer Than Average Despite Admitting Risky Habits

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Most U.S. drivers consider themselves safer than average behind the wheel, even as a large majority admit to behaviors they know are risky, according to a survey released Sept. 22 by Arity, the mobility data and analytics company founded by Allstate in 2016.

Arity logoIn the survey of 1,000 U.S. drivers, 85% of respondents rated themselves safer than average, though 82% admitted to at least one potentially unsafe behavior in the past three months. The self-assessment held up even among drivers who had been cited: 86% of respondents who received a speeding ticket or violation in the past three years still

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