Arity Survey Finds 85% of Drivers Rate Themselves Safer Than Average Despite Admitting Risky Habits

Most U.S. drivers consider themselves safer than average behind the wheel, even as a large majority admit to behaviors they know are risky, according to a survey released Sept. 22 by Arity, the mobility data and analytics company founded by Allstate in 2016.

In the survey of 1,000 U.S. drivers, 85% of respondents rated themselves safer than average, though 82% admitted to at least one potentially unsafe behavior in the past three months. The self-assessment held up even among drivers who had been cited: 86% of respondents who received a speeding ticket or violation in the past three years still