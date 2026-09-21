Quality Collision Group Names Nino Sgro to Lead Western Operations

Quality Collision Group (QCG) has named Nino Sgro executive vice president of operations – West, placing one executive over operations in all of the McKinney, Texas-based consolidator’s western markets. QCG operates more than 100 OEM-certified collision repair locations in 13 states.

The appointment continues a build-out of QCG’s senior leadership. It follows the company’s naming of Paul Williams as chief operating officer in August and the promotion of James D’Onofrio to chief strategy officer in June.

Sgro’s mandate extends beyond the shop floor to QCG’s