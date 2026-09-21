Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index Falls 1% in First Half of September

Prices dip below year ago levels.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices declined in the first 15 days of September, pulling the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) down 1% from August to 206.2 on a mix-, mileage- and seasonally adjusted basis, Cox Automotive reported Sept. 18. The index is now 0.4% below September 2025, its first year-over-year decline of 2026.

The midmonth reading reverses the late-August firming that left the index at 208.2 and 0.4% above year-ago levels at the close of August. Values had drawn even with 2025 levels at midmonth in August after easing through the summer from a