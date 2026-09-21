Crash Champions to Open Sixth Arkansas Location in Little Rock

Crash Champions will soon open a new collision repair center at 6101 W. 65th St. in South Little Rock, Ark., its sixth location in the state and its fourth serving the city of Little Rock.

“Little Rock continues to be an important market for Crash Champions, and we’re excited to add another location to better support the community,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “This expansion gives our team additional capacity to meet the needs of customers and business partners while continuing to deliver the high standards of repair quality and service they expect from Crash Champions.”