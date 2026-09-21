Compact Kars Team Takes First at AASP/NJ’s 19th Annual Lou Scoras Golf Outing

A team from Compact Kars won the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) 19th annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing, held Sept. 15 at Knob Hill Golf Club in Manalapan, N.J. Compact Kars finished second at the 2025 outing.

The winning team was Jeff Elder, Evan Pollera, Dondi Pollera and Jack Coffey. A team from All Clear Diagnostics & Calibration — Bill Weber, Jeff Fannon, Steve Zhang and Jack Dugger — placed second, and the “Most Honest” award went to