ASE Education Foundation Sets Sept. 30 Webinar on Upcoming Accreditation Standards Changes

The ASE Education Foundation will host a free webinar Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. EDT previewing upcoming changes to the standards used to accredit automotive technology training programs.

The accreditation standards define the tasks, tools and equipment accredited programs must teach and maintain, which shapes the skills entry-level technicians bring to their first jobs in collision repair facilities and service departments. The foundation works with nearly 2,000 training programs and more than 100,000 students nationally.

In the session, titled Accreditation Standards Update, foundation representatives will give a high-level overview of the coming changes and outline key implementation timelines and transition