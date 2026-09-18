Robotic Painting Workshops Sell Out at Automechanika Frankfurt

Hands-on training sessions on AI-supported robotic painting ran fully booked at Automechanika Frankfurt 2026, which drew more than 112,000 trade visitors from 173 countries to the five-day aftermarket fair that closed Sept. 12.

Glass repair workshops drew comparable demand, organizer Messe Frankfurt said.

Automated refinish application has advanced through a run of vendor investments and partnerships in the past year; at Frankfurt it appeared as training a shop operator could sign up for.

The painting workshops were run by SEHON innovative Lackieranlagen GmbH, a German manufacturer of paint booths and spray equipment.

“For most businesses, this is a completely new