Right to Repair Global Meeting at Automechanika Frankfurt Turns to Telematics, Parts Coding and Enforcement

Auto Care Association and FIGIEFA co-host aftermarket associations from six continents; Insurance Europe among the participants and Malaysia joins for the first time.

Automotive aftermarket associations from six continents met during Automechanika Frankfurt for the Right to Repair Global meeting, where delegates said the fight over independent vehicle repair has moved beyond access to service manuals to telematics data, parts coding and enforcement of repair rights already on the books.

FIGIEFA, the international federation of independent automotive aftermarket distributors, and the U.S.-based Auto Care Association jointly hosted the meeting, last week at Automechanika Frankfurt ran Sept. 8-12 in Frankfurt, Germany.