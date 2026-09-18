RCAR Newsletter Details EV Battery Repair Costs, Labor Time Methods and ADAS Claim Trends

Research Council for Automobile Repairs reports on insurance industry research on collision repair issues from across the globe.

The June 2026 newsletter from RCAR, the international Research Council for Automobile Repairs, compiles research from more than 20 insurer-backed centers on five continents, with electric vehicle battery repairability, repair labor time methodology and the claims impact of advanced driver assistance systems recurring across the most markets.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety contributed the item aimed most directly at the U.S. market: a new seat and head restraint evaluation targeting neck injuries from rear-end crashes. Only four of the first 18