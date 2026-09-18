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Progressive Awards Freightliner Truck to Army Veteran Through Keys to Progress Program

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Progressive Insurance has awarded a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia to Fahad Al-Kadhim, a U.S. Army National Guard veteran from Macomb, Mich., who plans to use the truck to launch his own trucking business. The insurer announced the award Sept. 17 as part of its Keys to Progress program.

Progressive Keys to ProgressThe truck award runs under the same Keys to Progress name as the insurer’s annual Veterans Day vehicle giveaway and draws on partners that also work on the claims side of the industry, including Insurance Auto Auctions.

Al-Kadhim supported U.S. Marine and Army units as an interpreter and translator during combat operations before

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