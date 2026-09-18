Copart Launches Tender Offer for ACV Auctions Shares, Sets Sept. 30 Expiration

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has launched its tender offer for all outstanding shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE: ACVA) at $10.50 per share in cash, moving forward with the approximately $1.9 billion acquisition the companies announced Sept. 10. The offer, commenced Sept. 17 through Apple Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned Copart subsidiary, is scheduled to expire one minute after 11:59 p.m. EDT Sept. 30 unless it is extended or terminated earlier.

The acquisition would combine Copart’s online vehicle auction business, whose consignors include insurance companies disposing of total-loss vehicles, with ACV’s dealer-to-dealer wholesale marketplace. The tender offer structure