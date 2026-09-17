Surventis Introduces LightAssist Color Matching Visualization in Refinity

Surventis has added a visualization mode called LightAssist to the color module of Refinity, its cloud-based digital platform, aimed at the match decisions painters find hardest to make on screen: black and dark effect colors.

The company announced the feature Sept. 9 and introduced it at Automechanika Frankfurt, which ran Sept. 8-12 in Frankfurt, Germany. LightAssist extends ImagePLUS, the on-screen color visualization tool inside Refinity, by increasing the visibility of small differences in color, texture and effect so match candidates are easier to compare.

Assessing a match on black and dark effect colors is among the more difficult judgments in