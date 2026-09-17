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State Farm Backs Wildlife Crossing Reauthorization as Animal Claims Fall to 1.6 Million

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State Farm said Sept. 15 that it supports federal funding for wildlife road crossings, including enactment of the Wildlife Road Crossings Program Reauthorization Act of 2025, and estimated that more than 1.6 million auto insurance claims industry-wide involved animal collisions in the 12 months ending June 30.

State Farm logoThe figure is down from the 1.7 million the insurer estimated a year earlier and marks a second consecutive annual decline from the more than 1.8 million claims it reported for the period ending June 30, 2024.

Falling claim counts have not made the average animal strike cheaper to repair. The damage concentrates

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