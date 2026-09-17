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MSO Symposium Releases Agenda for November 2 Las Vegas Conference

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Insurance and consumer behavior sessions join the program held ahead of the SEMA and AAPEX shows.

The Automotive Service Association has confirmed the session lineup for the 15th annual MSO Symposium, the one-day conference for multi-shop operators set for Nov. 2 in Las Vegas ahead of the SEMA and AAPEX trade shows.

This year’s program pairs the macroeconomic outlook with sessions on consumer behavior and the insurance ecosystem.

The program runs from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. A networking breakfast sponsored by LKQ Corporation opens the day, followed by welcome remarks at 9 a.m. PPG Industries sponsors the luncheon, and

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