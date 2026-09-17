Axalta CTO Robert Roop Receives 2026 PCI Lifetime Achievement Award

Robert K. Roop, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Axalta Coating Systems, has received the 2026 Paint & Coatings Industry Lifetime Achievement Award, presented Sept. 16 at the Coatings Trends & Technologies Summit in Lombard, Ill.

Roop leads a global organization of about 1,300 scientists, engineers and technical professionals across 21 product development laboratories, the group that develops Axalta’s refinish coatings alongside its OEM and industrial lines. That organization is months from being folded into a larger one: AkzoNobel and Axalta shareholders approved a roughly $25 billion all-stock merger of equals Aug. 5, and the companies expect the transaction to close at the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027.

Roop joined DuPont in 1989 and held roles across research, product development, manufacturing, plant management and global technology leadership before moving to Axalta when it was spun out as an independent company in 2013. He has served as chief technology officer since 2019.

“Robert’s impact on Axalta and the coatings industry extends far beyond any single technology or achievement,” said Chris Villavarayan, chief executive officer and president of Axalta.

Axalta said its technologies have earned 39 external awards since 2019 under Roop’s technical leadership, including nine R&D 100 recognitions, 11 Business Intelligence Group Innovation Awards and 19 Edison Awards. Several went to products built for the collision repair market. The Spies Hecker Permasolid Speed-TEC fast-cure system won a 2025 R&D 100 Award for reducing energy consumption by up to 49% and cycle times by 50% compared with conventional systems, and the Spies Hecker Permahyd Hi-TEC 8260 waterborne clearcoat was among six BIG Innovation Awards the company collected in January. Axalta won three 2026 Edison Awards in April for color customization, electric vehicle battery and AI manufacturing technologies.

The PCI award recognizes individuals whose contributions across a career have advanced the coatings industry. Axalta said Roop was selected for his leadership in technical innovation, his ability to connect science with customer and business needs and his work developing scientists, engineers and technical leaders.

“I’ve always been passionate about solving challenging problems through science, but the most rewarding part of my career has been working with talented people and helping them grow,” said Roop. “Seeing the next generation of technical leaders develop and succeed is what continues to motivate me.”