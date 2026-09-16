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Registration Open for Georgia Collision Industry Association Oct. 12 Golf Tournament

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The Georgia Collision Industry Association will hold its 2026 golf tournament Oct. 12 at Eagle Watch Golf Club in Woodstock, Ga., sponsored by Ed Voyles Automotive. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start follows at 10 a.m.

Sponsorships run from $1,000 to $5,000. The $5,000 Diamond sponsorship includes three foursomes and premium event signage. Two $3,000 slots cover the post-golf reception and the carts. The $2,500 tier covers the beverage station, the air cannon hole, the trophy presentation and the prize table. Lunch, golf balls and a cigar station are $2,000 each, and the four contest

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