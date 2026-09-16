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NJM Earns Ninth Consecutive J.D. Power Auto Claims Certification

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NJM Insurance Group has earned the J.D. Power Auto Claims Certification for a ninth consecutive year, satisfying 66 of 68 evaluation metrics in the 2026 audit for a 97% success rate. The program’s minimum threshold is 80%.

NJM Insurance JDPowerNJM sells personal insurance directly to consumers in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The audit itself has grown. When NJM took the certification for a seventh year in 2024, CollisionWeek reported the insurer satisfied 66 of 67 metrics, a 99% success rate. The 2026 evaluation applied 68 metrics, and NJM met the same 66.

Eligibility for the certification program requires an

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