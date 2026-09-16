Colours Acquires Stephens Auto in Hornell, New York

Colours Inc. has acquired Stephens Auto Inc. of Hornell, N.Y., a deal that gives the paint, body and equipment distributor five locations in New York State. Terms were not disclosed.

Stephens Auto has served the Hornell-area automotive market for decades, according to Colours, which said it will bring its product lines, technical expertise, training, inventory programs and customer support to the market while preserving the relationships the business has built there.

“Stephens Auto has a strong history and reputation in the Hornell community, and we see tremendous value in continuing that legacy,” said Ali Mahalak, president and CEO of Colours.