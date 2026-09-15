Nasdaq Chief Economist Mackintosh Returns to Keynote November 2 MSO Symposium

An economic outlook session opens the Las Vegas program held ahead of the SEMA and AAPEX shows.

Phil Mackintosh, chief economist and senior vice president at Nasdaq, will deliver the keynote address at the 15th annual MSO Symposium on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas. The Automotive Service Association hosts the one-day conference, which takes place ahead of the SEMA and AAPEX trade shows.

Mackintosh’s session, “A Complicated Economic Backdrop,” is scheduled for 9:15 to 10 a.m. It is the first 2026 agenda item the symposium has named publicly.

The presentation will examine why the U.S. economy has kept outperforming against