Crash Champions Golf Outing Raises $300,000 for Champion It Forward

Crash Champions said its annual Champions Classic charity golf outing raised $300,000 for Champion It Forward, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit the company said is focused on expanding mentorship, training and career pathways in collision repair.

The Sept. 10 event at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook, Ill., drew more than 200 golfers and more than 50 sponsors and partners from the collision repair and automotive industries, the company said. It was the 12th year for the outing, which Crash Champions calls its signature community fundraising event.

“The Champions Classic is special because it reflects our vision to Champion People by uniting