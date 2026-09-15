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Brandon Eckenrode Named Executive Director of LoveTrades Foundation

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The LoveTrades Foundation has appointed Brandon Eckenrode executive director, the Laramie, Wyo., nonprofit’s board of directors announced Sept. 14.

Brandon Eckenrode was named Executive Director at the LoveTrades Foundation.

LoveTrades raises money for students at WyoTech, whose Laramie campus runs a collision/refinishing technology program, and for students in Laramie County Community College and University of Wyoming career and technical education programs.

“Brandon’s passion for technical education and his extensive experience serving students and industry partners make him the ideal leader for LoveTrades Foundation’s future,” said John Hurd, chair of the LoveTrades board of directors and recruiting manager at RDO Equipment.

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