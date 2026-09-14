Reed Schram Nominated to Automotive Recyclers Association Executive Committee

The Automotive Recyclers Association has nominated Reed Schram, general manager of Schram Auto Parts in Waterford, Mich., to serve as secretary of the association’s executive committee for 2026-2027. The ARA board of directors and membership will formally confirm the nomination during the association’s 83rd Annual Convention and Exposition, Oct. 15-17 in Atlanta.

Schram is a fourth-generation automotive recycler and the third member of his family to serve as an ARA officer. The company is a 103-year-old family business. Since becoming general manager in 2017,