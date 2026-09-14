Hyundai Motor Group Sets 2028 Production Target for Level 2+ Automation, Standardizes Sensors Across Brands

Hyundai Motor Group said Sept. 12 it will put NVIDIA-based Level 2+ automated driving systems into production in the first half of 2028 and Level 2++ systems in the second half of that year, followed in the second half of 2029 by vehicles running Atria AI, the autonomous driving software developed in-house by group subsidiary 42dot.

The schedule attaches a date to a steadily rising sensor count across an automaker with annual sales of 7 million vehicles.

The group described the roadmap at a media day held at 42dot headquarters in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, presenting what it calls a