Carfax Finds Unfixed Recalls on More Than a Quarter of Taxis and Rideshares Checked

Carfax found at least one unfixed safety recall on about 27% of the taxi and rideshare vehicles it examined across 16 major U.S. cities and the state of Maryland, compared with roughly one in five vehicles nationwide.

The company analyzed nearly 438,000 vehicle identification numbers drawn from registered taxi and rideshare fleets and released the findings Sept. 14. New York City medallion taxis carried the highest rate in the study, with 38.7% showing an unfixed recall, followed closely by Seattle taxis at 37.5%.

“If you’re paying for a ride, you should be able to count on the vehicle being safe,