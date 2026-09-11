Gas Prices Jump 13 Cents to $4.28 as Crude Climbs Toward $100

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline rose 13 cents over the past week to $4.277, AAA reported Sept. 10. Renewed volatility along the Strait of Hormuz has pushed crude oil back toward $100 a barrel, AAA said, lifting pump prices to roughly where they stood in early June.

The increase runs against the seasonal pattern, in which pump prices ease through September as summer travel ends and gasoline demand falls.

Prices had moved little since late July. The national average held near $4.10 at the end of July, when crude was trading in the $80-a-barrel