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Farmers Reports Animal Collisions Account for 74% of Montana’s Comprehensive Losses

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Three years of claims data ranked by share of comprehensive losses rather than claim count puts the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains at the top.

Farmers Insurance said Sept. 8 that animal collisions accounted for 74% of comprehensive loss causes in Montana over the three years ending July 31, the largest share of any state, in an analysis that ranks states by how much of their comprehensive loss experience wildlife drives rather than by how many claims they generate.

Michigan followed at 72%, Iowa at 71%, South Dakota at 70% and North Dakota at 68%. West Virginia and Wisconsin tied

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